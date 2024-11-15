Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt officials making 'big money' off liquor prohibition policy: Patna HC

Govt officials making 'big money' off liquor prohibition policy: Patna HC

Court slams Bihar government, says policy has become handy for police, who are working in tandem with smugglers

Patna High Court, Patna HC

Patna High Court

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Patna High Court on Friday slammed the Bihar government over its prohibition policy, saying the legislation has “given rise to unauthorised trade of liquor and other contraband items” and has become a tool for government officials to make “big money”.  
 
“The draconian provisions have become handy for the police, who are in tandem with the smugglers,” Justice Purnendu Singh wrote in his 24-page judgment passed on October 19, which was uploaded on November 13. 
 
According to the report in The Indian Express, the single-judge bench said “Innovative ideas to hoodwink law enforcing agencies have evolved to carry and deliver the contraband. Not only the police officials (and) excise officials, but also officers of the state tax department and the transport department love the liquor ban — for them it means big money.” 
 
 
The Patna HC quashed the suspension of Mukesh Kumar Paswan, a former inspector at Patna's Bypass Police Station, calling it an “infringement of natural justice”. Paswan was suspended in November 2020 after a liquor seizure during a state excise raid. The court also criticized the state government for failing to effectively enforce the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. 
 
“I find it proper to record here that the Article 47 of the Constitution of India, while (sic) mandating the duty of the state to raise standards of living and to improve the public health at large and as such the state government enacted Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 with the said objective, but for several reasons, it finds itself on the wrong side of the history,” court said.  
 
The Bihar government has come under flak for its prohibition policy, a key pre-poll promise by Nitish Kumar when he contested Assembly elections in 2015, and which propelled him to power by getting him a substantial portion of women’s votes. Not surprisingly, it was also one of the first ones he fulfilled after coming to power, and a policy that has remained unchanged since 2016 through his many switches between the political parties in an attempt to stay in the CM’s post.  

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

106 additional buses, 60 extra trips by metros to combat pollution in Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Delhi in another aircraft after his IAF plane developed snag, says official

Delhi Metro

Metro's first six-coach train for Phase-IV operation reaches Delhi: DMRC

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi leaves Deoghar for Delhi on alternate aircraft after IAF plane snag

Weddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

Rajasthan sees a surge of weddings in November after summer delays

 
To make matters worse, prohibition in the state – only the second one to have such a law after Gujarat – has led to over 250 deaths due to hooch, or illicit liquor, brewed in unauthorised and unregulated distilleries, the Indian equivalent of moonshine. As recently as October, at least 39 people died across three districts after consuming the deadly brew.  
 
A representative from the state's prohibition department told The Indian Express that it would be "inappropriate to comment on the court ruling" but acknowledged that the court had raised several "valid questions and concerns". 
 

Also Read

Patna High Court, Patna HC

2013 Patna blasts: HC commutes death sentences of 4 to 30 years in jail

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Section of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in Bihar

Misa Bharti, Misa

RJD, CPI(ML) demand inclusion of 65% reservation quota in Constitution

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET-UG case: CBI to confront 13 accused with kingpin after getting custody

Patna HC

Patna High Court scraps 65% reservation for backward classes in Bihar

Topics : Patna HC Liquor ban Prohibition Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon