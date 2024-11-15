Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Delhi's air quality remains in the "severe" zone with an AQI of 409, prompting Grap-III restrictions, including a ban on certain vehicles

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Delhi faced severely poor air quality for the third consecutive day on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 409, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Thick smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility and causing disruptions in traffic and flights.
 
Out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, 21 recorded AQI levels in the "severe" range, with four classified as "severe plus." Areas such as Jahangirpuri, Bawana, Wazirpur, and Rohini reported the highest pollution levels, with AQIs of 458, 455, 455, and 452, respectively. However, the city's average AQI showed a slight improvement from Thursday’s level of 432.
 
 
The AQI is categorised as follows: a reading between 0 and 50 is deemed "good"; 51 to 100 is "satisfactory"; 101 to 200 is "moderate"; 201 to 300 is "poor"; 301 to 400 is "very poor"; and 401 to 500 is "severe."

Delhi pollution: Grap-III

Amid the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital, strict anti-pollution measures under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were implemented on Friday, as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
 
The Delhi government also announced that classes for students up to class 5 would move online from Friday due to the deteriorating air quality.
 
In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions." 

More From This Section

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Centre will manage Waqf property with accountability, transparency: Rijiju

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch new scheme today to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Jitendra Singh

Separate railway division to come up in Jammu, says Jitendra Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Northeast plays important role in dynamics of India's growth: Scindia

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Power companies should coordinate in electricity production: Khattar

Restrictions under Grap-III

Under stage 3 of Grap, entry restrictions were placed on interstate buses from NCR states, except those operating on electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Additional measures include halting construction and demolition activities, suspending mining operations, daily water spraying on major roads, and transitioning to online classes for younger students.
 
Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will also be imposed in Delhi and nearby areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
 
The city's air quality entered the "severe" category on Wednesday, following two weeks of "very poor" conditions, driven by vehicle emissions, agricultural fires, and unfavourable weather with low wind speeds.

Also Read

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Truck

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Online learning in Delhi schools up to Class 5 due to pollution: CM Atishi

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi air turns cancerous: What COP29 experts suggest on pollution crisis

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

Topics : Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon