PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement after US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (IST), took to his private social media platform, Truth Social, to announce the development

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of Israel and Hamas accepting the first phase of the Gaza peace plan.
 
In a post on X, he said, "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."
 
This comes after Trump on Thursday (IST) took to his private social media platform, Truth Social, to announce the development. He wrote, "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen."
 
 
The breakthrough comes a day after the second anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, following which, 1,200 people were killed and nearly 250 were taken hostage. The attack triggered a retaliatory response from Israel, which launched a military offensive in Gaza and killed nearly 66,000 people, including children, according to data from the Gaza health ministry. 
 

Hamas confirms deal, calls for ceasefire

 
According to a Reuters report, the militant group in Gaza confirmed an agreement that was reached to end the war, ensure Israeli withdrawal, and implement a hostage-prisoner swap. The group also asked Trump and guarantor states to ensure that Israel adheres to the ceasefire deal.

The Associated Press reported that Hamas plans to release all living hostages this weekend, while the Israeli military will begin its withdrawal from most of Gaza.
 

Netanyahu welcomes the ceasefire agreement, credits US mediation

 
Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post, welcomed Hamas' decision to accept the first phase of the agreement, after talks were held in Egypt. Netanyahu wrote, "With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel. From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.  Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally, President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point."
 

UN, UNGA chief welcomes ceasefire agreement

 
The ceasefire agreement was also welcomed by the United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres. Lauding the efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye in brokering the deal, the UN chief urged all parties to abide fully by the terms of the agreement. 
 
Guterres added that all hostages must be released in a dignified manner and a permanent ceasefire must be secured.
 
The sentiment was echoed by United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, who said the first phase of agreement finally offers a ray of hope after 700 days of death, destruction ,and despair.
 

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan

 
The 20-point peace plan was announced on September 30, when Trump met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. In a joint conference, the peace plan aimed to end the war immediately and establish a temporary governing board in Palestine, which would be headed by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. 
 
The plan stated that no Gazans would be asked to leave the area and directed Hamas to release all hostages within 72 hours of accepting the terms.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

