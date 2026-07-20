Delhi sees light rain as IMD predicts more showers through midweek

Delhi woke up to light rain on Monday morning, getting brief respite from the hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers through the day, along with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

The weather office said an active monsoon pattern is expected to keep rainfall activity over northwest India, with Delhi likely to witness intermittent rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds through midweek.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over several parts of north, south, east, and northeast India.

Delhi weather outlook

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next few days before rain activity becomes more isolated later in the week.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts of moderate to heavy rain at several places in the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32-34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain likely across several states

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected over parts of the western Himalayan region.

Uttarakhand is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy showers over the next few days.

Across central India, widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha while the IMD has forecast widespread to heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In western India, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall.

Across south India, widespread rainfall is expected over Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Monsoon fury claims 17 lives

At least 17 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across northern and eastern India. Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of monsoon fury on Sunday, accounting for 12 out of 17 deaths.

In Uttarakhand, two people died after being struck by lightning in Haridwar district as continuous rainfall affected most parts of the state.

In Nagaland's Mon district, at least three people lost their lives in flash floods, which washed away houses, blocked roads and trapped several people underneath debris.