Cabinet approves CSIR's ₹2,277 cr scheme to boost research and fellowships

Cabinet approves CSIR's ₹2,277 cr scheme to boost research and fellowships

Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme will cover all R&D institutions, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence, and universities across the country

Union minister Jitendra Singh

"The scheme will strengthen the research and development ecosystem by training researchers, nurturing scientific talent and promoting innovation to build a future-ready India," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

In a bid to promote research, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,277 crore umbrella scheme for doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships and promoting knowledge sharing through a travel and symposia grant.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development (CBHRD)' of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with a total outlay of Rs 2,277.397 crore for the period of the 15th Finance Commission Cycle 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme will cover all R&D institutions, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence, and universities across the country.

 

The CBHRD initiative has four sub-schemes Doctoral and Postdoctoral Fellowships; Extramural Research Scheme, Emeritus Scientist Scheme, and Bhatnagar Fellowship programme; Promotion and Recognition of Excellence through the Award Scheme; and Promoting Knowledge Sharing through the Travel and Symposia Grant Scheme.

"The scheme will strengthen the research and development ecosystem by training researchers, nurturing scientific talent and promoting innovation to build a future-ready India," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Guided by eminent scientists and professors, the scheme will foster growth in Science, Technology and Engineering, Medical, and Mathematical Sciences (STEMM), I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"This initiative reflects the government's commitment towards building a robust R&D driven innovation ecosystem and preparing Indian science for global leadership in the 21st century," he said.

The initiative provides a wide platform for young, enthusiastic researchers aspiring to build careers in universities, industry, national R&D laboratories, and academic institutions.

Guided by eminent scientists and professors, the scheme will foster growth in STEMM.

The scheme also supports thousands of research scholars and scientists whose outputs have contributed significantly to India's S&T achievements.

India has improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) to 39th rank in 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) ranking which will further improve in near future.

As a result of support to R&D by the government, India is now among the top three nations in terms of scientific paper publications, according to data shared by the National Science Foundation of the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi CSIR Research Cabinet

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

