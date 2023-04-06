close

PM's Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: J-K L-G

The Lt Governor called upon the citizens and all stakeholders to adopt the Panch Pran call given by Modi to move towards the golden era and to build a prosperous and welfare society

Press Trust of India Jammu
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day mega event on Panch Pran' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and said these five resolves will make India a developed country by 2047.

In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of Independence, India will have the world's youngest and most skilled workforce, he said.

The event is being organised by the University of Jammu in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar and Cluster University of Jammu.

Talking about Amrit Kaal and Prime Minister's Panch Pran, Sinha said the five resolves -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, eradicating the mentality of slavery, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation -- will make India a developed country by 2047.

"Today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and in next 25 years, we will be a USD 26 trillion economy," he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the citizens and all stakeholders to adopt the Panch Pran call given by Modi to move towards the golden era and to build a prosperous and welfare society.

He also highlighted the efforts to fulfill the resolutions of the prime minister and to make Jammu and Kashmir a major contributor in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Speaking on the accelerated pace of project completion, the Lt Governor noted that 50,627 projects were completed in 2021-22 and in FY 2022-23, we are hoping to cross 70,000 projects.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Jammu and Kashmir | Manoj Sinha | Politics

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 12:30 AM IST

