No change in reservation status of Gujjars, Bakerwals, say J-K LG Sinha

The grant of reservation to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any effect on the quota of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Reservations

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

The grant of reservation to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any effect on the quota of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, he referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement during his visit to Rajouri and Baramulla on the grant of reservation to the Pahari community.

"Some people are trying to mislead the communities for political reasons, but I again reiterate with confidence and responsibility that there will no change in the reservation quota of Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddis and Sippis," Sinha said.

Gujjars and Bakerwals have been holding protests against the Centre's move to give Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:47 IST

