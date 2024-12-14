Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to address chief secys at NITI Aayog meet on Saturday

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the conference on Saturday and Sunday, and is expected to address states' top officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

The NITI Aayog on Friday kicked off its three-day conference of chief secretaries and top officials of all States and Union Territories. The three day Conference being held from 13th to 15th December 2024 will emphasise on the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States, the central think tank said. 
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the conference on Saturday and Sunday, and is expected to address states’ top officials. 
Following a renewed emphasis on employment and skilling following the Lok Sabha polls, the conference will see jobs as a key themeand promoting entrepreneurship, employment & skilling, leveraging the demographic dividend covering best practices and strategies for States/UTs to follow. 
 
Under this overarching theme, special emphasis will be on six areas: Manufacturing, Services, Rural Non-farm, Urban, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy have been identified for detailed discussions, the Aayog said. There will also be special sessions on technology for Viksit Bharat, Developing Cities as Economic Growth Hubs, Economic Reforms in States for Investment, and Capacity Building.  
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Niti Aayog chief secretary Niti Aayog meet

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

