Portion of 2 roads in central, west Delhi cave in, traffic affected

Traffic was also affected near Old Delhi Railway Station and a diversion has been made. | Representative Photo: PTI

Portions of two roads caved in at Janakpuri and at Karol Bagh affecting traffic in the areas, Delhi Police said on Saturday. The police shared updates about the traffic situation in a series of posts on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Due to road cave-in on Joginder Singh Marg near District Centre, Janakpuri, movement of traffic is restricted in the carriageway from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg. Commuters going towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg are advised to take Major Deepak Tyagi Marg at Dhauli Piao intersection, Janakpuri," it said. In another post, police said that the traffic was affected on Arya Samaj Road in Karol Bagh Market on the carriageway from roundabout Bagga Link towards Saraswati Chowk due to road sinking near Bikaner Chowk.

The Delhi Police has covered it with barricades to avoid any kind of accident.

A PWD official said that the portion at Arya Samaj Road has caved in probably due to water leakage. The concerned authority has been informed and it will repaired soon.

Similarly, the traffic was also affected near Old Delhi Railway Station and a diversion has been made.

Due to the ongoing work of the civic agency opposite Old Delhi Railway Station in the carriageway from Chhatta Rail towards Pili Kothi, traffic is affected. Diversion has been made from Chhatta Rail Red Light, traffic police said in one of the posts on X.