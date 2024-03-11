Sensex (    %)
                             
Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia campus over implementation of CAA

A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police

Police personnel were accused of attacking students in the university library on December 15, 2019. Several students were injured in the violence

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus here on Monday hours after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), leading to heavy police deployment at the university.
A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police.
The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.
A senior police officer said the security around the Jamia campus has been beefed up to prevent any further gathering outside the campus.
Speaking to PTI, Jamia Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain said, "We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus."

A video surfaced that shows a group of students holding posters and banners gathered on the Jamia campus raising slogans against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens).
"NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the decision of the Central government to implement the unconstitutional CAA," a statement by NSUI's Jamia unit said.
To register their protest, Jamia NSUI president N S Abdul Hameed and vice president Dibya Jyoti Tripathy organised an event for reading of Constitution's preamble.
Jamia was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020. During the protests, police had barged into the Jamia campus in pursuit of some alleged miscreants who had set some buses on fire.
Police personnel were accused of attacking students in the university library on December 15, 2019. Several students were injured in the violence.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

