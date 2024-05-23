Business Standard
Pune boat capsize tragedy: Bodies of 5 found; search on for another victim

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains

Press Trust of India Pune
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

The bodies of five out of the six persons, who drowned after their boat capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district, were fished out on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains when the boat was sailing from Kugav to Kalashi village, officials earlier said.
"We have fished out five bodies so far - of two men, a woman and two children. A team of the National Disaster Response Force and local administration are working to trace the sixth missing person," an official from Indapur police station said.
Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven persons capsized, an official earlier said.
An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, he said.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

