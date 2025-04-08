Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar home; probe underway

CCTV footage shows a person arriving in an e-rickshaw, throwing an unidentified object near the house, and fleeing the scene in the same vehicle

Jalandhar blast

A suspected explosive device landed in front of Manoranjan Kalia’s gate at around 1 am. (Photo/ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

An explosion occurred outside the Jalandhar residence of former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in the early hours of Tuesday. Kalia, who was inside the house at the time, was unharmed, according to news agency ANI.
 
Police said the suspected explosive device — possibly a grenade — landed in front of Kalia’s gate at around 1 am.
 
Kalia stated that he was awakened by the sound of the explosion, initially mistaking it for a transformer blast. “There was a blast at around 1 am. I was asleep and thought it was thunder. Later, I was informed that a blast had occurred. I then sent my gunman to the police station. CCTV footage is being examined, and forensic experts are also present,” he said.
 
 
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, “Around 1 am, we received information about a blast, following which we reached the scene and began our investigation. The forensic team is examining the matter. We are also reviewing CCTV footage to determine whether it was a grenade attack or something else.”
 

  Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed the incident, stating, “The forensic team will inspect the site and submit a report. The incident occurred at the residence of Manoranjan Kalia.”
 
CCTV footage obtained by the police shows a person arriving in an e-rickshaw, throwing an unidentified object near the house, and fleeing in the same vehicle. Authorities are reviewing the footage and inspecting the site to determine the nature of the explosive and to identify the suspect.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

