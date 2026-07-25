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Home / India News / Rahul alleges 'capture' of education system, seeks Pradhan's resignation

Rahul alleges 'capture' of education system, seeks Pradhan's resignation

After meeting protesters, Rahul Gandhi accused Centre of failing students and reiterated demands for Pradhan's resignation, punishment for those behind police action and sought PM Modi's apology

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with a victim of alleged pellet gun firing during a students protest march carried out by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on 20th July, intercts with media, in New Delhi (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday showed his support for the students protesting over alleged examination irregularities. He met the students and discussed their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Addressing a press conference after meeting the protesting students, Gandhi said he had discussed their concerns surrounding the state of India's education system, the alleged influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on educational institutions, and what he described as the "capture" of the country's education system.
 
"The students have three non-negotiable demands," Gandhi said.
 
First, he said, Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and be removed from the Union Cabinet. Referring to reports that the minister could be shifted to another portfolio, Gandhi said such a move would not be acceptable to the students, who wanted him removed from the government altogether.
 
Second, Gandhi demanded accountability for the alleged police action against the protesters. Claiming that thousands of students were injured in the lathicharge, he said those responsible for ordering and carrying out the action should be identified and punished.
 
Third, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the students over the Centre's handling of the issue. 

The Congress leader also said that he told the students that no amount of pressure by the Centre can force their removal from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

 

Terming the students the future of the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the past and the "past can never fight the future". 

The Congress leader alleged that the government had failed to address students' concerns and accused it of undermining the credibility of the education system. He said the protests reflected growing frustration among young people over examination-related issues and the government's response.
 
Gandhi met the students earlier in the day before addressing the media. The protests have centred on demands for accountability over alleged examination irregularities and action against those responsible for the police crackdown on demonstrators.
 

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Dharmendra Pradhan Protest Indian education education system BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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