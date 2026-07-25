18 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed today amid heightened security

Eighteen metro stations in the national capital will remain closed from 7:30 am on Saturday amid 'security concerns.

The closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

While the stations themselves remain closed to the public, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

"Service Update: Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat... Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted on X.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar, with the Delhi Police erecting extra barricades interlinked with heavy-duty chains and reinforced through welding.

These measures come amid protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the Centre over the NEET paper leak controversy, alongside demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA)--an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education--issued advertisements for senior professional appointments at the General Manager level. The agency has also opened applications for sixteen Young Professional positions via the UPSC's Pratibha Setu portal.

According to a press release, these hiring measures represent the first concrete step toward an institutional overhaul of the NTA, following recommendations by the High-Level Committee of Experts chaired by Prof. K. Radhakrishnan.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at bolstering anti-paper leak measures amid continuing nationwide protests. Meanwhile, parliamentary deadlock over the NEET-UG row dragged into its fifth day. Sources indicate that the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

This development follows a late-night video message on X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who pledged "stricter" action against paper leaks as protests continue over the NEET-UG paper leak. In his address, the Prime Minister announced that the Cabinet would consider the draft Bill.

In a related development, social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk called off his strike after receiving written assurances from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and broader reforms across the country's competitive testing framework.