CM Kejriwal levelling allegations on Centre, PM to hide own mistakes: BJP
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "Rahul will have to apologise, we will keep raising voice for it"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sambit Patra
BJP's Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics and sought an apology over the latter's speech in the UK.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "Rahul will have to apologise, we will keep raising voice for it."

Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi is the Mir Jafar of today's politics. What Mir Jafar did to become Nawab and what Rahul Gandhi has done in London - is exactly the same. The prince wants to become the Nawab for which he is seeking help from foreign powers."

Patra said, "Rahul insulted the country and sought foreign intervention. We believe that this is not an issue, but a conspiracy. Rahul will have to apologise. Rahul cannot do away without apologising. He had to apologise in the Rafale case, and he will have to apologise in Parliament for his remarks in Cambridge."

Rahul, while in his address in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 13:21 IST

