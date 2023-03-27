close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification rocks Bihar assembly, evokes protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha evoked furious protests at the Bihar assembly from members of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', of which his party is also a part

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar assembly

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha on Monday evoked furious protests at the Bihar assembly from members of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', of which his party is also a part.

'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) members had made their intentions clear when they reached the assembly with black bands wrapped around their arms and heads and their hands clutching posters with images of Gandhi and captions screaming "democracy and Constitution in danger".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which had raised many eyebrows last week by staying away from a demonstration against Gandhi's conviction, was also participating this time.

When the proceedings began at 11 am, members of the Congress, which has less than 20 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, trooped to the well, angrily shouting slogans. They were, however, soon joined by a dozen-odd legislators of the ultra-Left CPI(ML) Liberation who support the Nitish Kumar government from outside.

The BJP, which has ended up on the opposition side in Bihar after the chief minister snapped ties last year, attempted some counter aggression and its members, too, entered the well, shouting slogans in protest against high power tariffs in the state.

However, the BJP members soon decided that they have had enough and they staged a walkout after which the Congress and the Left members also returned to their seats and the House proceeded with the Question Hour.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Modi govt played 'active role' in Rahul's disqualification: Lalan

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

PM awards to be themed 'Viksit Bharat' of Civil Services Day 2023

Increased maternal education linked with lower under-five deaths: Study

Oppn MPs meet, some wear black to protest Rahul's disqualification

LS adjourned till 4 pm, RS till 2 pm amid protests by Oppn members

Indian kids now spend less time than adults on physical activities: Survey

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Lok Sabha | Bihar Assembly

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon