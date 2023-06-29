Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.The Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it."Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter," said a source at the airport.Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.Gandhi's supporters, including a large number of women, hit the streets at Bishnupur demanding that he be allowed to go to Churachandpur.