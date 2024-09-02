Govt finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare: Cong

"The Government happily borrowed from the Congress's Nyay Patra for the Union Budget. It is welcome to borrow its policy on gig workers from the party's thinking on this urgent issue as well," Ramesh said.(Photo PTI)

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government after it stated that it is committed to extending social security benefits to gig workers, saying it has "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for such workers' welfare and that it is welcome to borrow from its policy on this urgent issue. The opposition party's remarks came a day after Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure gig and platform workers are covered under social security. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government has "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for welfare of gig workers.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi took this issue up aggressively during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan have already legislated to provide gig workers with rights and protection, Ramesh said on X.

It was also a key pillar of the party's Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee platform for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, he said.

"The Government happily borrowed from the Congress's Nyay Patra for the Union Budget. It is welcome to borrow its policy on gig workers from the party's thinking on this urgent issue as well," Ramesh said.

Mandaviya, while chairing a review meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, said the government of India is committed to extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers.

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding the welfare of gig and platform workers, Mandaviya highlighted that the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.

"Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce," the minister stated.

"We are working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security they deserve," he added.