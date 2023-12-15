More immigration desks, entry gates added at Delhi airport, says Scindia

Entry gates, immigration desks, security personnel and other facilities have been improved at the Delhi Airport for smooth flow of passengers, said Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

He was addressing media persons at the national media centre on the matter releated to congestion at airports.

"In the last one year when I personally visited the Delhi airport over complaints of congestion in passenger movement. Thereafter I held several meetings with all the stakeholders to improve passenger flow at airports. They have made many changes and passenger movement has been put on priority," he said.

He informed that entry points have been increased by 113 per cent.

In December last year, there were 31 entry points, which have been increased to 66. Similarly, X-BIS machines have been increased from 50 to 66.

"There is around 29 percent increase in deployment of CISF security personnel at Delhi airport. At present there are 6,140 personnel deployed. Immigration desks have been increased to 174 from 153 in last year. Lots of passengers are opting from Digi Yatra for hassle free entry to the airport," the minister asserted.

The minister further apprised that a 'Zone 0' was created at the Delhi airport by dismantling the reserve lounges. The departure hall has been cleared of commercial space to create more space for passengers.

"Space allocations for commercial activities are planned on the principle of to be 'on the way', and 'not in the way' to ensure smooth and natural flow of passengers," he said.