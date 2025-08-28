Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar gets one-year extension in tenure

Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar gets one-year extension in tenure

Kumar's initial appointment on September 1, 2024 made him the first chairman and CEO from the scheduled castes category in the Board's history

Satish Kumar

Satish Kumar | Source: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The tenure of Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar has been extended by one year.

His term was scheduled to end on August 31, 2025.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (Retd), as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, for a further period of one year with effect from 1.9.2025 on re-employment on contract basis, on existing term and conditions or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order dated August 27, 2025 said.

Kumar's initial appointment on September 1, 2024 made him the first chairman and CEO from the scheduled castes category in the Board's history.

 

Officials said that Kumar, a distinguished officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his illustrious career spanning over 34 years.

"He began his career in Indian Railways in March 1988. Since then, he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions, bringing innovation, efficiency, and safety improvements to the railway system," they added.

He had served in different divisions, zones and production units, including the Jhansi Division of the erstwhile Central Railway, the Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi, North Eastern Railway, Patiala Locomotive Works, Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, Jaipur Division of North Western Railway, and the North Central Railway, in various capacities.

"A significant contribution of Kumar is his work on the Fog Safe Device, an innovation that has proven to be instrumental in ensuring safe train operations during foggy conditions," officials said.

Before being appointed as the Chairman and CEO, Kumar also served as the Member, Traction and Rolling Stock (MTRS), a key position that oversees the critical aspects of traction and rolling stock across Indian Railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

