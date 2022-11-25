Railways to run 14 special trains to clear rush on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

-
ALSO READ
Trains Cancelled Today, 12 Aug: Railways cancels 151 trains on Friday
No proposal yet for running passenger trains by private operators: Railways
Trains Cancelled Today, 10 Aug: IRCTC cancels 152 trains due to rainfall
Trains Cancelled Today, 11 Aug: Indian Railways cancels 149 trains
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
-
The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said it will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, on December 6.
A CR press release said of the 14 special trains, 3 trains will run from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), 6 from CSMT Mumbai/ Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur, 2 between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 between Solapur and CSMT and one from Ajni to CSMT. Besides, the Railway has decided to augment train no 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Express departing on December 6, with one general second class coach for the benefit of passengers traveling on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, said the release. The South Central Railway will also run a special train from Adilabad to Mumbai which will be notified in due course, it said. Every year, thousands of people converge at Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai, where Ambedkar's last rites were performed, to pay homage to the chief architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary from all over Maharashtra and other parts of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 06:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU