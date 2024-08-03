Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, IMD predicts more showers in evening

New Delhi: People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday as the city's minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)



The weather department said in the next two hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of the national capital, including Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmere Gate, Rajouri Garden, Red Fort, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, and IGI Airport. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said. The humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory category with a reading of 67 at 3 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".



Earlier, on Friday, rain spells uprooted trees and caused waterlogging, hitting traffic movement at several places. The MCD received 21 calls about waterlogging at its central control room from 6 am to 2 pm, along with five regarding uprooted trees.

Waterlogging in south Delhi led to long queues of vehicles.

The weather office sounded a 'yellow' warning, cautioning people to "be aware" of light to moderate rainfall, in the morning.

This status was later changed to green, signifying "no warning."



Amid the waterlogging, the traffic police issued an advisory and asked commuters to avoid certain roads.