Raj Bhavan will provide shelter to tortured women from Sandeshkhali: WB Guv

Speaking to PTI, Bose, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, vowed to do everything in his power to protect them

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes.
Speaking to PTI, Bose, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, vowed to do everything in his power to protect them.
He assured that the "tortured" women from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district could seek refuge in Raj Bhavan, where they would be provided with shelter, food, and security.
Bose emphasised, "Doors of Raj Bhavan are open for victimised women who can come and stay here. We will provide them shelter, food, and security," he told PTI.
The governor said women feeling threatened could contact the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan by dialing 033-22001641 to lodge complaints.
He assured that prompt action would be taken, asserting, "Our Peace Room is always open, and any victim from Sandeshkhali can call to lodge any complaint."

Notably, Raj Bhavan had previously provided shelter to individuals who faced threats in their localities during the violence surrounding last year's panchayat polls in the state.
Asked whether he would revisit Sandeshkhali if the situation demanded, Bose replied, "At the moment, the well-being of Sandeshkhali is my top priority. I will visit the place again if it is required."

Bose had recently visited Sandeshkhali and promised assistance to the women there.
He described the situation in Sandeshkhali as "ghastly, shocking, and shattering" and is believed to have submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry.
In his report to the people of Bengal, Bose highlighted the locals' demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe their allegations.
He also recommended a judicial inquiry into the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

