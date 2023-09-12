Rajasthan govt plans online training to make youngsters job-ready

The Rajasthan government plans to conduct online training under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Sambal Yojana (MMYSY) to provide skill development and employment opportunities for youngsters.

“The Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) has invited a request for a proposal (RFP) from agencies, business houses, industry bodies, government institutions, and other organisations primarily engaged in providing information technology/information technology-enabled services or vocational training. The cost of the bid is approximately Rs 45 crore,” a senior state government official stated.

“Under the programme, industry-specific training will be provided to MMYSY beneficiaries who do not possess a skill certificate,” the official said.

The RSLDC is mandated to implement short-term skill development programmes in the state.

“The unorganised sector faces challenges in skill development. Facilities for training in the informal sector are grossly inadequate,” the official said, adding that the RSLDC was taking effective measures to facilitate easy access to training and skill development for the youngsters.

According to the Budget for 2021-22, the MMYSY has included internship and skill training components for unemployed graduates registered with the employment department who receive an allowance. The skill training programme will be implemented by RSLDC through a strategic partner selected via the RFP.

The official said the training partner would identify and mobilise candidates, as well as screen and induct them into areas based on their interests, aptitude, and eligibility.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal for soft-skill training for 165,000 students in the state. “With this, 120,000 college-going students and 45,000 Class XI and XII students will receive soft-skill training,” the official stated.

He said approximately Rs 38.50 crore would be allocated to this program during this financial year.