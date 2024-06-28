Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajasthan medical student undergoes dialysis after being ragged; 7 booked

According to the victim's father, the seniors forced his son to perform between 300 and 350 sit-ups under the blistering sun

police

Representative Image

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In another distressing case highlighting the persistent issue of ragging in India, a first-year medical student in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur has allegedly been subjected to severe ragging by senior students. The ordeal reportedly led to the victim developing liver and kidney infections, necessitating dialysis, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The 20-year-old student from Dungarpur’s Government Medical College (GMC) was among 50-70 freshmen taken to a hill by senior students on May 15. According to the victim’s father, the seniors of the college forced his son to perform between 300 and 350 sit-ups under the blistering sun. The extreme physical strain led to muscle damage, which subsequently caused infections in his liver and kidneys.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Initially, the student concealed the incident from his parents, only revealing it when he began experiencing severe pain. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the infections, leading to his hospitalisation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he underwent dialysis four times over a week. Nearly a month and a half later, he returned to college in June.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed against seven students under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, and assault.  The incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stringent measures against ragging in educational institutions across the country.

More From This Section

Fiscal Deficit

LIVE: Fiscal deficit in April-May at Rs 50,615 crore, 3% of full FY25 target

Delhi airport incident, IGI

Delhi airport operator sets up technical panel to probe roof collapse

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Chandigarh allows shops to operate round-the-clock on all 365 days

IGI, Terminal-1 collapses

Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

First batch of Amarnath Yatra with over 4,600 pilgrims reach Kashmir valley


The college administration, prompted by a communication from the National Medical Commission’s (NCM) anti-ragging cell, formed an investigative committee within 24 hours. GMC principal Balamuruganvelu S told The Indian Express, “We suspended seven students involved in the ragging and lodged an FIR at the local police station.”

This incident is not isolated. In August last year, a first-year student at Jadavpur University in Kolkata died following intense ragging by his seniors. Additionally, in July 2022, a video surfaced showing students from the government medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam slapping juniors who were forced to stand against a wall with their heads down.

 

Also Read

Power grid

Industrial sector in Rajasthan fears output slump after power cut order

Shree Cement

Shree Cement's installed renewable power capacity touches 1 GW across India

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

CBI takes over five NEET-UG cases from Bihar, Gujarat & Rajasthan

A market place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Trade bodies ask Rajasthan govt to focus on ease of doing business

Devotees gather for holy bath at Brambha temple surrounded by Pushkar lake in Rajasthan (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

Rajasthan govt to boost religious tourism by enhancing temple towns, infra

Topics : rajasthan Ragging BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon