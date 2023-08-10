Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus on Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and insisted on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Members of the ruling parties were on their feet protesting against Kharge's demand.

On this, Kharge said, "What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'parmaatma' (almighty)? He is not God."



Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.