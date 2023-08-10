Confirmation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus on Manipur issue

Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and insisted on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.
Members of the ruling parties were on their feet protesting against Kharge's demand.
On this, Kharge said, "What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'parmaatma' (almighty)? He is not God."

Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajya Sabha Manipur

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

