Golden day that will motivate nation for 1000 yrs: Goyal on pran pratishtha

Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya a golden day, adding that the day will motivate the country for the next 1000 years.
Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said that the Prime Minister has generated new enthusiasm.
"The whole of Mumbai has become 'Ram-may'. Diwali was celebrated in every house. The people of India were waiting for the success of this 500-year-old struggle. PM Modi generated new enthusiasm today. This is a golden day that will motivate the country for the next 1000 years. 140 crore Indians will make a developed India with unity," the Union Minister told ANI.
He also offered prayers at Wadala Ram Temple in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.
The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.
Built-in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.
In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

