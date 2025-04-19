Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation told reporters- Plans are underway to transform Baruva into a mini Goa. Youth will be trained in diving, guiding, and event management to create local employment

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

The union minister also released olive ridley turtle hatchlings into the sea. | File Image

Press Trust of India Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday announced that Baruva Beach in Sompeta mandal of Srikakulam district will be developed into a tourism hub, offering water sports like scuba diving, paramotor flying, and eco-tourism experiences.

After launching the beach festival here, Naidu unveiled these plans.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation told reporters, "Plans are underway to transform Baruva into a mini Goa. Youth will be trained in diving, guiding, and event management to create local employment."  He emphasised that the beach's natural resources -- including the Mahendra Tanaya river confluence, a lighthouse, a sunken ship, and a smooth coastline -- make it ideal for tourism.

 

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar outlined the importance of balancing tourism with conservation. The festival included coastal cleanups, e-waste drives, and nature awareness programmes.

The collector further stated that an eco-exhibition, painting contests, and biodiversity documentaries are planned to engage students and visitors.

Indian Navy officials mentioned that the marine life around the 75-meter sunken ship is ideal for scuba diving.

The Forest Department is protecting olive ridley turtles through 16 conservation centres, aiming to save two lakh hatchlings.

The union minister also released olive ridley turtle hatchlings into the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

