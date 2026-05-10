RBI employee protest over new promotion policy to continue this week

The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association will hold protests this week at various central bank office premises across the country against the new promotion policy that came into effect last week, according to a note from the staff union.

On Friday, protests were held at several RBI offices across the country, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad, over the issue.

Employee associations from different regional offices of the RBI have submitted memoranda to the heads of their respective regions for forwarding their demands to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

In a letter to the RBI governor last week, the officers’ association said it was disappointed that the bank had decided to proceed with the revised promotion policy without adequately considering the serious concerns and objections raised by the association. One of the concerns flagged by the association is delayed promotion leading to stagnation.

“The core issue is haphazard recruitment and absence of manpower planning,” said a member of the association.

The association has demanded that time-bound promotions be introduced across all cadres from Grade A to Grade E, ensuring fair and predictable career progression for officers.

“The revised policy, in its present form, has caused widespread dissatisfaction, frustration and demoralisation among officers across cadres and grades,” it said, adding that the issue of stagnation is structural in nature and cannot be addressed merely through restrictive promotional measures.

The association urged the central bank to keep the new promotion policy in abeyance and review it comprehensively in consultation with the RBI Officers’ Association through a structured and meaningful consultation mechanism.