Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RBI employee protest over new promotion policy to continue this week

RBI employee protest over new promotion policy to continue this week

The RBI Officers' Association has opposed the central bank's new promotion policy, citing delayed career progression, stagnation and lack of manpower planning

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

On Friday, protests were held at several RBI offices across the country, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad, over the issue

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association will hold protests this week at various central bank office premises across the country against the new promotion policy that came into effect last week, according to a note from the staff union.
 
On Friday, protests were held at several RBI offices across the country, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad, over the issue.
 
Employee associations from different regional offices of the RBI have submitted memoranda to the heads of their respective regions for forwarding their demands to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
In a letter to the RBI governor last week, the officers’ association said it was disappointed that the bank had decided to proceed with the revised promotion policy without adequately considering the serious concerns and objections raised by the association. One of the concerns flagged by the association is delayed promotion leading to stagnation.
 
 
“The core issue is haphazard recruitment and absence of manpower planning,” said a member of the association.

Also Read

Insurance, Insurance sector

Tax benefits meant for savers must not become subsidies for sellerspremium

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

India's forex kitty drops by $7.79 billion to $690.693 billion: RBI

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee settles lower at 94.48 against US dollar in choppy trade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Bank credit grows 16% in fortnight ended April 30, shows RBI data

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

India's forex reserves fall $7.79 billion amid decline in gold reserves

 
The association has demanded that time-bound promotions be introduced across all cadres from Grade A to Grade E, ensuring fair and predictable career progression for officers.
 
“The revised policy, in its present form, has caused widespread dissatisfaction, frustration and demoralisation among officers across cadres and grades,” it said, adding that the issue of stagnation is structural in nature and cannot be addressed merely through restrictive promotional measures.
 
The association urged the central bank to keep the new promotion policy in abeyance and review it comprehensively in consultation with the RBI Officers’ Association through a structured and meaningful consultation mechanism.
 

More From This Section

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII seeks phased restoration of fuel excise as crude prices stabilise

(Photo:PTI)

Road construction, hill cutting driving Western Ghats landslides: Study

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Tamil govt appoints two IAS officers as secretaries to CM Vijay

Taranjit Singh Sandhu,Taranjit

Delhi L-G urges people to follow traffic rules, cooperate with police

Vijay, TVK

Vijay's rise from 'Thalapathy' of cinema to Tamil Nadu's 'Muthalvan'

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance