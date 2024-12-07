Business Standard
Home / India News / RBI Guv Das meets FM Sitharaman two days before end of his extended term

RBI Guv Das meets FM Sitharaman two days before end of his extended term

The meeting comes just ahead of the extended term of incumbent RBI Governor coming to an end. Das's three-year extended term comes to an end on December 10

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Das has been awarded the central banker of the year for two successive terms at global forums. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after presenting bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting comes just ahead of the extended term of incumbent RBI Governor coming to an end. Das's three-year extended term comes to an end on December 10.

In 2021, the government had announced a three-year extension to Das's tenure, a month before his term came to an end.

According to sources, Das called on the Finance Minister in the evening here.

The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker, Das, was appointed the 25th RBI Governor on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel.

 

With the three-year-extension granted to Das, he is already one of the longest serving RBI governors in its 90-year history.

More From This Section

Pope Francis

Indian priest George Koovakad elevated as Cardinal by Pope Francis

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in custody till Dec 16

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur govt extends ban on mobile internet in nine districts till Dec 9

Village

Govt to launch 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign to improve service delivery

Toll

U'khand to impose green cess on out-of-state vehicles; EVs, bikes exempted

The RBI had on Friday opted for a status quo on the rates for the 11th consecutive time, amid growing calls to address the slowdown in GDP growth in the September quarter at 5.4 per cent.

Das, while unveiling bi-monthly policy, made it clear that the RBI has been acting as per the flexibility offered by the statutes to the central bank and that its effort is to keep the inflation horse on a tight leash.

Over the past six years, Das has dealt with a slew of challenges, including Covid-19 and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He has been awarded the central banker of the year for two successive terms at global forums for his deft navigation of the fastest growing major economy in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

MFI stress not a big concern at a system level, says Swaminathan J

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI asks banks to collaborate with MuleHunter.AI to find mule accounts

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Monetary policy review: RBI keeps rates unchanged, cuts CRR by 50 bps to 4%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary policy: Rupee reverses initial gains on concern over RBI moves

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary policy review: A cautiously dovish, par-for-the-course policy

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Nirmala Sitharaman RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon