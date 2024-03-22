Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI offices dealing with govt business to remain open on March 30, 31

In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, it added

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RBI offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on Saturday and Sunday for the convenience of taxpayers.
Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both days (March 30 and March 31), the Reserve Bank said in a statement on special measures for the current financial year (2023-24), in wake of annual closing of government accounts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue up to 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024," it said with a view to provide greater convenience to taxpayers.
In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, it added.
"Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 and 31, 2024. Agency banks are hereby advised that all cheques related to government accounts may be presented on such clearing," the RBI said.
Regarding reporting of central and state government transactions to RBI, the reporting window of March 31 will be kept open till 1200 hours on April 1, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NEFT records a high of 41 million transactions in a single day: RBI

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

Banks turning to SDF over liquidity mismatch and 24x7 RTGS facility

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

PM Modi bestowed Bhutan's highest civilian award 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo'

Modi in Bhutan: PM calls on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Bank to remain shut in some states, check list here

FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for alleged hate post on social media

Swearing-in of senior DMK MLA K Ponmudy as minister likely on Friday

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI NEFT RTGS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon