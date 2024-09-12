Business Standard
Home / India News / Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Banerjee said, "I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work"

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee said that she is ready to resign for the sake of the people. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.
"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Banerjee told a press conference.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the chief minister said.
 

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Bengal doctors' protest: Medicos set fresh demands, government remains firm

Protest, kolkata protest, Kolkata March, Howrah March

RG Kar protest: Doctors demand live broadcast, CM's presence in meet

Modi government

News Updates: PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of lying about compensation

Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar rape case: 'Mamata didn't do any work' - Victim's father breaks down

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Bengal doctors strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon