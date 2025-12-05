Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days

Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody, which was granted on November 26

Photo: Pexels

A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, for 10 more days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody, which was granted on November 26.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who allowed the probe agency to interrogate Soyab for 10 more days.

Court sources said that the federal agency sought 10 more days of custodial interrogation of the accused.

 

Also Read

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA files chargesheet against 3 more accused in 2024 Gurugram club bombings

Delhi blast

Delhi blasts shine a light on role of fertilisers as potential explosivespremium

NIA, National Investigation Agency

'White-collar terror' module case: NIA raids 8 locations in Kashmir

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Red Fort blast: Court sends 3 doctors, preacher to 10-day judicial custody

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar-Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA previously said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Loudspeaker ban

Loudspeakers not a fundamental right for religious practice: Bombay HC

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines PIL on regulating use of AI, machine learning use in judiciary

Supreme Court, SC

Karthigai Deepam row: SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea on lamp near dargah

gavel law cases

Delhi HC upholds termination of CISF recruits for colour blindness

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

No penalties for delayed Waqf registration for next 3 months: Kiren Rijiju

Topics : Delhi blast NIA National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon