Reopening of Chirag Delhi flyover to benefit millions of commuters: Atishi

The full reopening of the Chirag Delhi flyover following maintenance work will benefit millions of commuters travelling between Nehru Place and the Indian Institute of Technology every day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chirag Flyover

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
The full reopening of the Chirag Delhi flyover from Wednesday following maintenance work will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between Nehru Place and the Indian Institute of Technology every day, PWD Minister Atishi said.

The Public Works department (PWD) completed the maintenance work ahead of schedule. Now that the work on both the carriageways has been completed, the flyover will be open for traffic from Wednesday, she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept a watch on the maintenance work and monitored the progress regularly, Atishi said.

"The maintenance work had to be halted several times due to frequent rain in the past month, causing delays in the timeline. However, the PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that the PWD has taken another step forward in making Delhi traffic jam-free," she added.

The reopening of the flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters who travel between Nehru Place and IIT every day, she added.

Work on the first carriageway of the flyover was completed on March 31 while repairs of the second one began on April 1.

The first carriageway was completely closed during the maintenance work. However, one lane of the second carriageway remained open for traffic during its repairs. Maintenance work on the carriageway from the Indian Institute of Technology to Nehru Place was the last to be completed.

Three of the four lanes of both carriageways are open for traffic. From Wednesday, all four lanes will be functional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Delhi government flyover

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

