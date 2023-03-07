JUST IN
Noida Police warns against spreading rumours on social media ahead of Holi
Business Standard

Traffic advisory issued on Chirag Delhi flyover closure due to repair work

The police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of closure of carriageways of Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for 50 days from March 12 owing to repair work being undertaken by the PWD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi fog, Delhi winters
Representative Image

The police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of closure of carriageways of Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for 50 days from March 12 owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department.

The repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational, police said.

According to the traffic advisory, the repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.

"The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

"The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays," it said.

"The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination," the advisory said.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it said.

"Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination," it added.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 23:00 IST

