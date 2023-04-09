close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

78% of communicable disease deaths in 2021 due to respiratory ailments: NSO

Total deaths from contagious diseases rose 86% to 12,598 from 6,767 in 2019

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
flu

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of respiratory infections in deaths caused by communicable diseases rose by 10 per cent to 78 per cent in 2021 from 68 per cent in 2020, the latest data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) last week shows. This means about four out of five deaths due to communicable diseases were caused by the respiratory ailments.
A Business Standard analysis of the communicable disease burden data showed that total deaths due to contagious diseases also rose by 86 per cent to 12,598 from 6,767 in 2019. It doesn't include coronavirus fatalities.

Of the total 12,598 deaths due to contagious diseases in 2021, respiratory infections accounted for 9,872 deaths, with Andhra Pradesh leading the chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Although cases due to water borne diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, cholera and diarrhoea have come down between 2019-2022, their case fatality rate (CFR) has risen during this period. The CFR for vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, kala-azar and respiratory infections has also gone up.

Case fatality rate is the ratio of people dying from a disease to the number of infections in a given time period.
Meanwhile, the CFR for acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and Japanese encephalitis dipped in the corresponding period.    

Also Read

Delhi dengue outbreak: 321 cases in first 5 days of Oct, tally at 1,258

Delhi records 635 new dengue infections in first half of October: Report

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

What is DENV-2? All you need to know about new dangerous dengue strain

Single-dose approach: Global cholera outbreak leads to vaccine crunch

Daily Covid-19 tests up 84% in a month, just shy of 140,000 mark: ICMR data

MP CM Chouhan bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes

Trouble brews for Cong in Assam with MLAs threatening to quit party posts

Railway Board inspects working of Kavach system between two stations

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi


While West Bengal accounts for the most cholera (603) and diarrhoea (1.2 million) cases; Uttar Pradesh accounts for the most typhoid (0.53 million) cases, followed by West bengal.
Punjab accounts for the highest hepatitis cases (20,097).

- Top 5 communicable diseases for deaths in 2021 -
  Deaths Share (%)
Respiratory infections 9872 78
Diarrohea 1375 10.9
Hepatitis 361 2.8
Dengue 346 2.7
Typhoid 229 1.8
     
Total deaths 12598 -

Year Total Deaths due to communicable diseases
   
2019 6767
2020 9153
2021 12598


- Top 5 states with highest respiratory deaths in 2021
Andhra Pradesh 4494
Uttar Pradesh 1641
Wwest Bengal 1342
Haryana 551
Tamil Nadu 542


Diseases for whom mortality case fatality rate (%) has gone up

Year 2019 2020 2021
Cholera 0.29 1.5 0.72
Diarrhoea 0.01 0.02 0.02
Typhoid 0.01 0.01 0.02
Hepatitis 0.35 0.4 0.41
Malaria 0.02 0.05 0.06
Dengue 0.11 0.13 0.18
Kala-azar 0 0.31 2.19
Respiratory infections 0.009 0.027 0.06

Diseases for whom case fatality rate (%) has gone down

- 2019 2020 2021
ACUTE ENCEPHALITIS SYNDROME (AES) 4.73 4.57 3.47
JAPANESE ECEPHALITIS (JE) 10.45 11.25 8.89
Topics : NSO | health | Malaria | Dengue | cholera | diarrhoea

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon