RG Kar case: Junior docs resume duties partially in Bengal after 42 days

The junior doctors rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals but not in OPD

Representative Image: Junior doctors on Saturday morning rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Junior doctors on Saturday morning rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days.
They were on 'cease work' agitation in protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The junior doctors rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals but not in the outpatient department (OPD).
"We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.
 
He said his other colleagues have already left for flood-hit districts of the state where they would start 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), to demonstrate their commitment to public health even amid ongoing protests.
The agitating doctors said that they would wait for another seven days for the administration to fulfill their demands for justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of state health secretary or else they would start another round of 'cease work'.

The doctors have been protesting since August 9 when the body of a woman medic was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice for the deceased doctor as well as removing key officials from their posts alleging their involvement in the case.
The CBI, which is investigating the case, has arrested several people, including former principal of the RG Kar Hospital, in connection with its investigation into the matter.

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

