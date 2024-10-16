Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar case: Resident doctors in Delhi to protest outside Bengal Bhawan

RG Kar case: Resident doctors in Delhi to protest outside Bengal Bhawan

Resident doctors from Aiims, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and others will participate in the protest

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Doctors to stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor | (Representative Image: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Resident doctors from major hospitals in Delhi will hold a protest outside the Bengal Bhawan in the national capital on Wednesday evening to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protest was announced was the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee late Tuesday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Resident doctors from Aiims, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and others will participate in the protest which will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, a statement said.

 

The protest is part of a wider movement that began on August 12 with a pan-India strike against the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and lasted until August 22. It was temporarily suspended after assurances from the Supreme Court that justice would be expedited, the statement said.

However, the investigation has "stalled" with no action taken report (ATR) shared publicly, as was highlighted during a recent Supreme Court hearing, it said.

The case has brought the issue of healthcare worker safety, especially for female doctors, to the forefront, the RDA said.

"We suspended our strike in good faith, trusting the process, but now we feel betrayed," a representative of the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee said.

More From This Section

Rain, Chennai Rains

Heavy rains continue to batter Chennai, waterlogging affects bus services

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court rebukes CAQM over Delhi air pollution, summons Haryana chief secretary

indigo airlines, indigo

10 Indian flights receive bomb threats in 48 hours; security tightened

Fire, Fire accident

At least 68 houses gutted in fire in J-K's Kishtwar; locals relocated

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar case: Doctors' hunger strike enters Day 12 as their health worsens

"The lack of communication and delayed action shows an alarming lack of sensitivity toward our safety concerns," the representative said.

During a hearing on August 20, the Supreme Court established a National Task Force (NTF) to address safety concerns, with an interim report expected within three weeks and a final report within two months.

Over 50 days have since passed without any report, prompting outrage among resident doctors who feel their concerns are being ignored, the statement said.

It claimed the West Bengal government has failed to reassure the agitating junior doctors, many of whom are on a hunger strike.

The Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee will hold a press conference on Thursday on these issues and make it clear that if any harm comes to any healthcare worker as a result of this ongoing struggle, they will withdraw from both elective and emergency services and hold the appropriate authorities responsible for any repercussions, the statement said.

The junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a colleague on August 9. The incident took place when the trainee doctor had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the incident. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

However, they began a hunger strike at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata on October 5, claiming that the government did not fulfil their demands.

Some of the demands of the protesters are justice for their colleague, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DR RV Asokan, IMA chief, Doctors protest

RG Kar case: IMA chief says doctors have always been soft targets

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar case: Junior doctors' indefinite hunger strike enters 11th day

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

Faima pauses strike as Bengal govt holds emergency meet with doctors

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar impasse: Another doctor hospitalised, rest continue fast-unto-death

Topics : Bengal doctors strike All India doctors strike doctors protests Hunger strike doctors in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon