Ripple impact of Mideast conflict still not entirely clear: EAM Jaishankar

"In different regions, there are smaller happenings whose impact is not inconsequential," he said

S Jaishankar

No danger is too distant anymore, the external affairs minister noted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.
In an address at an event, Jaishankar, delving into geopolitical upheavals witnessing the world, said the ripple impact of what is taking place right now in the Middle East is still not entirely clear.
The external affairs minister said the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies while citing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
"In different regions, there are smaller happenings whose impact is not inconsequential," he said.
Talking about the challenge of dealing with various forms of violence, Jaishankar said, "There is also the less formal version that is very pervasive. I am speaking about terrorism which has long been honed and practised as a tool of statecraft."

"The basic takeaway for all of us is that given the seamlessness of our existence, any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable," Jaishankar said.
"A big part of this is clearly economic, but do not underestimate the danger of metastasis when it comes to radicalism and extremism," he added.
No danger is too distant anymore, the external affairs minister noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Middle East Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

