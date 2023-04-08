close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court

The report has maintained that such use of such offensive language and pelting of stones instigated the locals who retaliated by resorting to counter stone-pelting

IANS Kolkata
Rishra violence

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Clashes and violence over Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal on April 2 was instigated by the processionists, the state government has informed the Calcutta High Court.

Chandernagore City Police, under whose jurisdiction Rishra comes, on Friday evening, submitted to the court a detailed report on the clashes.

Sources aware of the contents of the report said that it mentions that those participating in the procession had been constantly "instigating" the local people by using "abusive and offensive" language constantly since the beginning of the procession.

As per the report, although initially a section of those participating in the procession restricted themselves to using offensive language, later, some of them started pelting at the local people. Also, DJ was used in the procession without police permission and some of the participants even brandished lethal sharp weapons.

The report has maintained that such use of such offensive language and pelting of stones instigated the locals who retaliated by resorting to counter stone-pelting. It said as police tried to restrain both sides, attacks were led against the cops and some of the police vehicles were vandalized.

On April 2 evening, clashes first broke out at Rishra over the Ram Navami procession. Among those injured were BJP legislator Biman Ghosh and some police officers. Tension escalated and continued till April 3 night, when violent mobs started pelting stones at trains passing by in Rishra.

Also Read

BJP MLAs injured in Rishra violence write to HM Shah seeking intervention

Train in Howrah-Bandel section suspended due to stone pelting in Hoogly

Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over Ram Navami clashes

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of West Bengal Congress resumes from Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Sibal slams govt over fact-check provisions of IT Amendment Rules

Law should take into consideration realities of communities: Chandrachud

Delhi temperature six notches below season's average, at min of 14.1 deg C

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

Oppn must heed Pawar's statement on Adani: Maha CM in swipe at Cong, Uddhav

The police report submitted to the Calcutta High Court had also detailed the situations over the continued tension on April 3.

As per the reports, that evening when the police contingent was patrolling at Rishra Rail-Gate area, a group of around 500 people suddenly attacked the cops with sticks, stones and bricks.

They also started pelting stones at the trains passing by. The police had to resort to lathi charge and charging of teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

IANS

src/

Topics : communal violence | West Bengal | Ram Navami clashes

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon