Tihar Prisons DG Sandeep Goel suspended after conman Sukesh's allegations

-
ALSO READ
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Overcrowding at Tihar jail makes difficult for officials to monitor inmates
Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi L-G, seeks transfer to any other jail
Delhi court directs to install CCTV at top cops' offices in Tihar jail
ED to name Jacqueline as accused in conman Sukesh money laundering case
-
Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel has been suspended by the Union Home Ministry for alleged dereliction of duties, officials said here on Thursday.
Goel, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was removed as the head of Delhi's Tihar Prisons last month and attached to the Delhi Police headquarters.
He has been suspended by the home minister for "dereliction" of duties during his tenure as DG of Tihar, a ministry official said.
No specific reason has been cited in the suspension order.
Goel was removed from the post after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims that he had paid Rs 12.5 crore to the officer as "protection money" for his safety in Mandoli Jail, where he is lodged in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.
Chandrasekhar also claimed in his letter to the lieutenant governor of Delhi that he had paid more than Rs 50 crore to the city's ruling AAP for an "important" post in the party and another Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain as "protection money".
The claims were made by him in a letter dated October 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 13:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU