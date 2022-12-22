JUST IN
Business Standard

Tihar Prisons DG Sandeep Goel suspended after conman Sukesh's allegations

Goel was removed from the post after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims that he had paid Rs 12.5 crore to the officer as "protection money"

Topics
Sandeep Goyal | Tihar jail | Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tihar jail
Photo: Shutterstock

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel has been suspended by the Union Home Ministry for alleged dereliction of duties, officials said here on Thursday.

Goel, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was removed as the head of Delhi's Tihar Prisons last month and attached to the Delhi Police headquarters.

He has been suspended by the home minister for "dereliction" of duties during his tenure as DG of Tihar, a ministry official said.

No specific reason has been cited in the suspension order.

Goel was removed from the post after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational claims that he had paid Rs 12.5 crore to the officer as "protection money" for his safety in Mandoli Jail, where he is lodged in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar also claimed in his letter to the lieutenant governor of Delhi that he had paid more than Rs 50 crore to the city's ruling AAP for an "important" post in the party and another Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain as "protection money".

The claims were made by him in a letter dated October 7.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 13:05 IST

