Both Nitish & Tejashwi will campaign in Kurhani by-poll: Bihar JD(U) Chief
Business Standard

Leaked videos: Sisodia says Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," he said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Satyendar Jain | Tihar jail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from the Tihar jail here and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury.

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail.

"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," he said.

Sisodia also said that his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poking fun at Jain's illness.

"They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD elections in Delhi on issues," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 14:53 IST

