Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / The double standard of body shaming: Why men aren't spared either

The double standard of body shaming: Why men aren't spared either

From unrealistic beauty standards to online ridicule, men face body shaming too. Yet, the issue is often dismissed

Rohit Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Congress's Shama Mohamed said Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsperson (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recently, Indian men's cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma became the target of body shaming after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called him “fat” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had." Yet, he is just one of many. Public figures like US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have also faced scrutiny over their appearances.
 
While body shaming has long been recognised as a serious issue for women, it remains an under-discussed and often dismissed problem for men.
 

Unspoken pressure on men’s bodies

 
Society has long upheld rigid beauty standards. While women are pressured to achieve a certain ideal, men are expected to embody strength, fitness, and muscularity. Those who don’t fit the mold are mocked-- sometimes subtly, sometimes blatantly.
 
 
When women face body shaming, it is rightly condemned. But when it happens to men, it’s often brushed aside. There’s a common belief that men should “toughen up” and not care about their looks. But the reality is different-- body shaming can damage their self-esteem just as deeply.  
 
Men who are too thin are told to “eat more” and bulk up, while those carrying extra weight are labeled lazy or unhealthy. Even celebrities, despite access to top-tier trainers and nutritionists, aren’t spared from relentless criticism.  

Also Read

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma

Shama Mohamed faces backlash for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: Who is she?

Rohit Sharma

'Rohit Sharma fat for a sportsman,' says Congress leader, faces backlash

Rohit sharma, rohit

Cricketer Rohit Sharma gives Mumbai flat on rent for Rs 2.6 lakh per month

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat and Rohit should be allowed to decide their future: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Champions Trophy: Can Rohit, Kohli continue to dominate against Pakistan?

 

When did it become okay to mock men’s bodies?

 
Social media has made body shaming more pervasive than ever. Memes and jokes about men’s appearances spread within seconds, often disguised as humour. When Elon Musk was photographed shirtless on a yacht in 2022, social media erupted with jokes comparing him to cartoon characters. Musk responded playfully, tweeting, “I need to start working out more.”
 
But for many men, public shaming isn’t so easy to laugh off.  
 
Rohit Sharma, despite being one of India’s most successful cricket captains, has frequently been targeted over his weight. Fans have labeled him “unfit,” even as he delivers match-winning performances.  
 

Silent struggle: Psychological toll of body shaming  

 
For many men, body image issues remain unspoken. They suffer in silence, fearing ridicule or being perceived as weak. Research has shown that body dissatisfaction in men is linked to depression, anxiety, and even eating disorders. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that 10 per cent to 30 per cent of men experience body dissatisfaction, and 69 per cent of male adolescents are unhappy with their weight.  
 
Despite these numbers, conversations around male body image remain rare, reinforcing the harmful notion that men should simply “get over it.”  
 

The ‘ideal male body’ and pop culture’s influence  

 
From Hollywood superheroes to Instagram fitness influencers, media constantly reinforces an unattainable standard for men’s bodies. Actors like Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill train rigorously for months to achieve their superhero physiques—an expectation unrealistic for the average man.
 
Fashion and entertainment industries further perpetuate this standard by celebrating only a narrow range of male body types. While the rise of plus-size models in women’s fashion has sparked a global body positivity movement, similar representation for men remains limited.  
 

Changing the narrative: How we can do better  

 
So, how do we dismantle the stigma and create a healthier conversation about male body image? Experts suggest a few key steps:  
 
  • Recognise that body shaming affects men too - Ridiculing a man’s body is just as harmful as doing so to a woman.  
  • Encourage diverse representation - The media must showcase a broader range of male physiques to normalise body diversity.
  • Call out online bullying - Social media users should challenge body-shaming comments, no matter how “harmless” they seem.  
  • Support open discussions about mental health - Men need safe spaces to talk about body image concerns without fear of judgment.  
 

It’s also time to rethink our words  

 
Body shaming, whether directed at men or women, is destructive. A person’s worth is not defined by their appearance, and it’s time we stop using bodies as a source of ridicule.  
 
The next time we laugh at a meme or comment on someone’s body, we should ask ourselves: Would I say this to their face? Would it be okay if someone said it about me?
 
The answer might just change the way we see the world and each other.  

More From This Section

Road, Damage Road, Pothole

PWD sets deadline of April 30 for filling 7,000 potholes across Delhi

SC, Supreme Court

Calling someone 'Miyan-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' in poor taste, not a crime: SC

Modi, Narendra Modi

India's stability fuels global growth, says PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

Supreme Court asks states to check unfair pricing by private hospitals

Satish Mahana

UP Assembly speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in Vidhan Sabha

Topics : Rohit Sharma Congress Body image BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon