close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

RS chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new parliament building

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.
Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.
Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.

 

Also Read

New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

Testament to unwavering patriotism, says Shah on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Architect of new India: Adityanath extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Delegation of UK universities in India to discuss transnational education

PM Modi turns 73; President Murmu, HM Amit Shah, and others extend wishes

Pak Army gave cover fire to one of three infiltrators in J-K's Baramulla

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Rajya Sabha National Flag Parliament Om Birla

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon