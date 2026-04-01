Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy PM, to visit New Delhi on Thursday
Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov will visit New Delhi for talks with key ministers, focusing on boosting bilateral trade and expanding exports
Archis Mohan New Delhi
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Denis Manturov, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, will undertake a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs and Russia’s Embassy in New Delhi announced on Wednesday.
Manturov will hold separate talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Last year, as India sought other export destinations after the White House imposed tariffs, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically tasked Manturov with increasing India-Russia bilateral trade.
Since August 2025, Manturov and Jaishankar have held talks that included discussions on increasing India’s exports to Russia, including farm produce and pharmaceuticals.
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Topics : Ajit Doval India Russia S Jaishankar
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:59 PM IST