PM Modi projects Odisha as a key driver of India's next phase of growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday projected Odisha as a key driver of India’s next phase of growth, highlighting record infrastructure spending, rapid industrial expansion, and enhanced welfare delivery.

In a four-page letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Utkal Divas, Modi said the Centre remains committed to supporting the state’s transformation and its vision of “Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat.”

He said sustained policy support and rising investments are positioning Odisha for a transformative decade, citing a sharp increase in railway allocation from ₹838 crore in 2009–14 to ₹10,600 crore in 2025–26. He emphasised the role of improved connectivity in boosting logistics and tourism.

The Prime Minister underscored targeted outreach to tribal communities through schemes such as PM-JANMAN and backed Odisha’s emergence as a maritime and industrial hub. He pointed to port-led development, upcoming LNG terminals at Paradip and Gopalpur, and the potential of projects such as Bahuda port and the Mahanadi riverine shipbuilding and port initiative.

Highlighting emerging sectors, Modi flagged opportunities in rare-earth minerals and semiconductor manufacturing. “The proposed dedicated rare-earth corridor… will further strengthen Odisha's role in strategic minerals and advanced manufacturing,” he said. He also credited gains against Left-Wing Extremism for accelerating development.

On social initiatives, the Prime Minister highlighted women-centric schemes such as Subhadra Yojana and the expansion of “Lakhpati Didis”. He said over one crore women beneficiaries have seen improved quality of life through Subhadra Yojana, which provides financial support and empowerment.

Modi also lauded Odisha’s selection to host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships, calling it a matter of national pride, and stressed continued support for sports and youth development.

Describing Odisha as a “civilisational treasure”, he referred to landmarks such as the Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple, and Konark Sun Temple, and highlighted cultural traditions including Odissi dance and Pattachitra art.

He also paid tribute to prominent figures from the state, including freedom fighters Buxi Jagabandhu and Veer Surendra Sai, and leaders such as Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, and Biju Patnaik.

Recalling his association with the state, Modi said his engagement with Odisha dates back to his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, noting cultural parallels such as Rath Yatra traditions and Sun Temples in both states.

On governance, he commended the Odisha government’s efforts in strengthening cultural identity and promoting the Odia language, adding that welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion, and industrial growth are delivering tangible benefits.

In his response, Chief Minister Majhi said the Centre’s support has been transformative and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the vision of “Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat”, with preservation of Odia identity at the core of governance.