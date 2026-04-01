Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill to change 784 provisions

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend certain provisions in different laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further promote ease of doing business and living.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was passed with a voice vote.

The bill proposes to amend 784 provisions of 79 Central Acts administered by 23 ministries. It seeks to decriminalise 717 provisions and amend 67 provisions to facilitate ease of living.

It also seeks to rationalise more than 1,000 offences, removing outdated and redundant provisions, thereby improving the overall regulatory environment.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will help people and MSMEs.

Amendments moved by Congress member K Kavya were rejected by voice vote.