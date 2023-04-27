close

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend SCO meeting in Goa

India is hosting the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO countries in Goa on May 4 and 5

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in India early next month, Russian officials said on Thursday.

India is hosting the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO countries in Goa on May 4 and 5.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in India," a Russian official said.

"There will also be an exchange of views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the official said.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister will have a number of bilateral meetings, he added.

The SCO member countries are Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

