Suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing detained by Mumbai Police after manhunt

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds during the assault, which occurred at his Mumbai residence.

Saif ali khan attacker

Saif ali khan attacker | Photo: X (CCTV snapshot)

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai Police detained one suspect on Friday. He is allegedly the same person who was caught on CCTV while fleeing the crime scene. However, official details are still awaited.    ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan 'out of danger'; attacker caught on CCTV: What we know so far       Earlier reports said that the suspect was last seen near Bandra railway station. Authorities suspect that the intruder, who attacked the 54-year-old actor multiple times with a blade resembling a hacksaw, boarded a local train early on January 16, heading towards Vasai-Virar.
 
 
Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds during the assault, which occurred at his Mumbai residence. At the time, his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two children, Taimur and Jeh, were also present in the home.
 
The alleged assailant was first captured on CCTV footage descending the stairs of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s building. He was subsequently seen near Bandra railway station, prompting police to extend their search to nearby areas. The police had deployed 20 teams to locate and arrest the accused.
 
What happened at Saif Ali Khan’s home?
 
Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of January 16. Around 2 am, the actor heard noises, leading to an incident where one of his female employees was assaulted in Jeh’s room. 

This prompted Saif to intervene, resulting in an altercation between the two, during which both Saif and the female employee sustained injuries. The Bollywood star was stabbed six times by the assailant, and he was subsequently taken to the hospital. Thankfully, the actor is now out of danger.
 
Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement
 
Following the incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement, requesting privacy as their family copes with the traumatic experience. “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still processing the events that have unfolded. I respectfully ask that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage.” 
 
She expressed concern for their safety, urging the media to respect their boundaries: “The constant scrutiny and attention are overwhelming and pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request your cooperation during this sensitive time," she wrote.
 

