Pull out their tongues: Union min Shekhawat defends Sanatana Dharma

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that those who spoke out against Sanatana Dharma, stating that "their tongue will be pulled out and their eyes will be plucked out." According to a report by India Today, the Union minister made these comments while in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is embarking on its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in the state ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly election slated for the end of this year or early 2024. During the election rally on Monday, the Union minister of Jal Shakti stated that some people were trying to end Sanatana Dharma, emphasising that "our ancestors" had preserved this "at the cost of their lives."

Shekhawat added that they would not tolerate this attitude from people any more and that anyone who spoke out against Sanatana Dharma will not be able to establish political power or stature in the country.

He said, "We will not tolerate them anymore. I want to inform those who speak against Sanatana Dharma that we will pull out their tongues if they do so. Those who look at it with disdain, we will pluck out every such eye."

The video of the minister's address was retweeted by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi. The MLA wrote, "As G20 is over & Point 78 of declaration has no relevance, the Honourable Minister of Narendra Modi cabinet advocates violence. So now it is going to be an "Open Season"."



On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also alleged that the INDIA alliance was attempting to eradicate Sanatan Dharma from the country., according to a PTI report.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has earlier made remarks calling for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, and blaming it for promoting division and discrimination among people.

Later the DMK leader clarified that he was not against Hinduism but against Sanatan practices like caste discrimination. Stalin mentioned the incident of President Draupadi Murmu not being invited to the opening of Parliament as an example.

